MCLB Albany hosts preparedness fair

Albany's Marine Corps Logistic Base wants to make sure all their Marine families are ready in case of a disaster.

Tuesday night the Marine Base sponsored it's 3rd annual Preparedness Fair.

The base police, fire department and EMS, Boys Scouts, and National Weather Service came together to put on the fair.

The idea is to teach all the Marines, their families, and employees how to be proactive and prepare for any disaster that could hit the base.

"We count on that 911 call and somebody to be there right away," said the installation emergency manager Steven Dancer. "A disaster in its very nature overwhelms the capabilities of those first responders and you can be on your own for hours, possibly even days."

September is National Preparedness Month. Base officials said they want their employees and Marines to not only be able to be self-sufficient in a disaster but also able to help care for the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!