New downtown restaurant coming to Albany

City leaders gave the green light to fund another major project on Pine Avenue.

All but one city commissioner voted for the city manager, Sharon Subadan, to negotiate terms of a memorandum of understanding for a new downtown restaurant.

Subadan would negotiate up to $623,000 to white box the building on 112 Pine Avenue, meaning the developer would essentially get the building ready to show to the prospective tenant.

We're told the restaurant would be located in the front of the building, with a gathering area in the back.

