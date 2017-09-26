Residents give input on transportation improvement projects

A handful of residents got a chance to talk to city leaders about how millions of dollars could be spent on transportation improvement projects.

Planners with the Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study, better known as DARTS, held a public hearing to get residents' input in a state-required document outlining proposed projects.

It covers the cities of Albany and Leesburg as well as Dougherty and Lee counties.

Some of those projects include replacing the downtown Oglethorpe Bridge, a roundabout at Lovers Lane Road and Old Leesburg Road, and a Westover Road extension that would run under U.S. 19 to connect Westover Boulevard to Ledo Road.

Residents said many of the problems stem from turning lanes.

"My interest in all of this is to save time and to save gas because you sit in right-hand turn and you turn right and there's no right turn lane and you just sit there waiting on one car to go forward when there's five trying to turn right," said Jim Levaughn.

The transportation improvement projects will be funded by the Federal Highway Department and GDOT and cost about $39 million over the next three years.

Those projects will be available on the city's website for public review for 30 days.

A hard copy will also be available at the Dougherty County Public Library.

Then the draft will be sent to GDOT for approval.

