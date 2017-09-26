Albany leaders to outsource Building Inspections Department

Albany city leaders approved a major change to a department, saying that it would save the city about $60,000 annually.

City commissioners voted to outsource the Building Inspections Department to a private firm.

The decision comes after the department had a couple of vacancies after the January storms which slowed down the recovery process.

Several contractors were not satisfied with the service.

City leaders reached out to private companies to review their business models.

And after reviewing Charles Abbott Associates' model, they believe the company would be more customer-friendly.

The company operates in multiple cities across the state.

They have employees who have more flexibility since they're cross-trained in multiple areas.

"One that will go out and train our employees up and the way they do business is much more efficient and oriented to the customer. And it's just a way to step up our game so the customer will get a better experience when they come here," explained Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be here in Albany and we look forward to working with the citizens in the city to better the service for them," said Charles Abbott Associates Regional Director Bill Duck.

Customers can expect to see much of the department processes automated.

For instance, contractors won't have to go to the office to find out the status of an inspection or building permit, and instead find out online.

The current three employees in the department have each accepted jobs with the company.

The firm will also bring in three additional employees.

The company has a 90-day transition plan to train the current employees on the model and to start bringing their software into the Buildings Inspection Department.

City leaders plan to give staff all of the resources they need to have a smooth transition.

