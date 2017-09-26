Ice cream social benefits St. Jude Children Hospital

Kirsten Mcaplin talks about her motivation for the event. (Source: WALB)

B-100 teamed up with Casa Tapatia Mexican restaurant to hold an ice cream tasting event benefiting St. Jude Children's hospital.

The event was from 5-7 p.m Tuesday night.

There were over 30 flavors of ice cream for people to choose from and many toppings.

Tickets were $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds are going directly to St. Jude.

Kirsten Mcalpin with B-100 said visiting the hospital motivated her to give back and donate to such a deserving cause.

"One day I hope to have several children and you never know when it could affect you, that's why giving back right now by coming out to an ice cream tasting or wine tasting or whatever we do, knowing that it could be your kid one day. You could be in this situation you just never know so give while you can," said Mcalpin.

They will be hosting a wine tasting event that will also benefit St. Jude hospital on November 2nd at the element.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!