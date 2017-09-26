ASU nursing student seeks community help for her education

In recent weeks, WALB News 10 has heard from several Albany State University students having problems with financial aid.

Some students are having to leave the college due to unpaid outstanding balances.

Nancy Collier was a nursing student at Darton College, with only two semesters to go.

But she said after the merger with Albany State University, her tuition went up.

"My tuition used to be $1,400 and now it is $2,100," said Collier.

Because of the tuition price increase, Collier said she can't afford to attend anymore.

Collier claims she was promised a scholarship by the institutional advancement office but it didn't come through.

Now she's having to leave mid-semester.

"Basically pack all my stuff up and get out," explained Collier.

Albany State spokespersons told us the scholarship program does not work like that.

"If the application is awarded, a student will know if they are going to receive a scholarship award before the term start or soon after," explained Denise Ward.

Collier's upset and doesn't know what she can do next.

"I do not want to drop out of school and this is very unfortunate that I had to be in this situation and there's no telling who else had to be in this situation before me," expressed Collier.

She's asking for community help to continue her education.

"If I can make a difference or if anyone can help me in this situation. It will be greatly appreciated," said Collier.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her outstanding balance of $8,000 to finish her degree.

If you would like to donate to her page it can be found here.

