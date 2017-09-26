Lee Co. Commissioner: "Lee Co. Hospital will not raise Dougherty taxes"

The Lee County Commission said Tuesday night that Lee County should not be penalized because of bad budget decisions by the Dougherty County Commission.

Commissioner Billy Mathis said the proposed hospital project continues to make progress.

Mathis said if Dougherty County has to have a tax increase, it's because commissioners spend more money than they bring in.

He said Lee County wants a hospital to improve their health care options.

"The Lee County Medical Center will not affect taxes in Dougherty County. The citizens of Dougherty County need to look at the budget for Dougherty County," said Mathis.

