Bainbridge enters, top teams stay put: Latest High School Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Grayson (18) 180 1

2. Lowndes 160 2

3. Archer 136 3

4. Tift County 107 T4

5. South Forsyth 100 T4

6. Colquitt County 76 6

7. Mill Creek 70 7

8. Walton 61 8

9. McEachern 38 9

10.North Cobb 16 T10

Others receiving votes: Brookwood 11, North Gwinnett 10, North Paulding 10, East Coweta 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 2, Parkview 1

Dropped out: Lassiter (t10).¤

Class AAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Lee County (16) 177 1

2. Tucker (1) 158 3

3. Mays (1) 135 4

4. Coffee 120 2

5. Northside-Warner Robins 104 5

6. Dalton 87 6

7. Harrison 71 7

8. Douglas Co. 54 10

9. Winder-Barrow 42 9

10.Alexander 8 NR

(tie) Brunswick 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 5, Langston Hughes 5, Glynn Academy 4, Greenbrier 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 1, Richmond Hill 1

Dropped out: Langston Hughes (8).¤

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (18) 180 1

2. Stockbridge 153 2

3. Buford 135 3

4. Carrollton 125 4

5. Jones County 111 5

6. Warner Robins 99 6

7. Starr's Mill 69 8

8. Wayne County 51 9

9. Bainbridge 28 NR

10.Carver-Atlanta 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarke Central 5, Kell 5, Ware County 5, Flowery Branch 4, Dutchtown 3, Griffin 2, McIntosh 2, Whitewater 2

Dropped out: Griffin (7), Arabia Mountain (10).¤

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (18) 180 1

2. Thomson 162 2

3. Jefferson 125 3

(tie) Ridgeland 125 4

5. Blessed Trinity 94 5

6. Marist 87 6

7. Burke County 72 7

8. Sandy Creek 50 8

9. Woodward Academy 42 9

10.Cedartown 14 10

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 13, Heritage-Catoosa 12, Troup 6, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AAA

Pts Prv

1. Cedar Grove (18) 180 1

2. Crisp County 153 2

3. Greater Atlanta Christian 140 3

4. Peach County 131 4

5. Jenkins-Savannah 108 5

6. Calhoun 94 6

7. Breman 74 7

8. Monroe Area 50 8

9. Morgan County 16 NR

10.Lovett 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 7, East Hall 6, Beach 5, Windsor Forest 4, Ringgold 4, Pike County 1, Sonoraville 1, Union County 1

Dropped out: Dawson County (9), Sonoraville (10).¤

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (18) 180 1

2. Callaway 136 2

3. Screven County 130 3

4. Hapeville Charter 115 4

5. Rabun County 103 5

6. Thomasville 95 6

7. Jefferson County 70 7

8. Brooks County 50 8

9. Heard County 30 9

10.Dodge County 24 10

Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5, Swainsboro 4, Fitzgerald 2

Dropped out: None.¤

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle's Landing Christian (18) 180 1

2. Prince Avenue Christian 144 2

3. Manchester 129 3

4. Macon County 105 5

5. Irwin County 94 4

6. Wesleyan 79 6

7. Tattnall Square 62 8

8. Mount Paran Christian 52 7

9. Clinch County 39 9

10.Emanuel County Institute 37 10

Others receiving votes: Commerce 9, Fellowship Christian 9, Charlton County 7, Stratford Academy 4, Athens Academy 3

Dropped out: None.¤

Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Columbus Ledger-Enquirer; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker County Messenger, LaFayette.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)