Bainbridge enters, top teams stay put: Latest High School Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class AAAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Grayson (18) 180 1
2. Lowndes 160 2
3. Archer 136 3
4. Tift County 107 T4
5. South Forsyth 100 T4
6. Colquitt County 76 6
7. Mill Creek 70 7
8. Walton 61 8
9. McEachern 38 9
10.North Cobb 16 T10
Others receiving votes: Brookwood 11, North Gwinnett 10, North Paulding 10, East Coweta 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 2, Parkview 1
Dropped out: Lassiter (t10).¤
Class AAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Lee County (16) 177 1
2. Tucker (1) 158 3
3. Mays (1) 135 4
4. Coffee 120 2
5. Northside-Warner Robins 104 5
6. Dalton 87 6
7. Harrison 71 7
8. Douglas Co. 54 10
9. Winder-Barrow 42 9
10.Alexander 8 NR
(tie) Brunswick 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 5, Langston Hughes 5, Glynn Academy 4, Greenbrier 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 1, Richmond Hill 1
Dropped out: Langston Hughes (8).¤
Class AAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Rome (18) 180 1
2. Stockbridge 153 2
3. Buford 135 3
4. Carrollton 125 4
5. Jones County 111 5
6. Warner Robins 99 6
7. Starr's Mill 69 8
8. Wayne County 51 9
9. Bainbridge 28 NR
10.Carver-Atlanta 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarke Central 5, Kell 5, Ware County 5, Flowery Branch 4, Dutchtown 3, Griffin 2, McIntosh 2, Whitewater 2
Dropped out: Griffin (7), Arabia Mountain (10).¤
Class AAAA
Pts Prv
1. Cartersville (18) 180 1
2. Thomson 162 2
3. Jefferson 125 3
(tie) Ridgeland 125 4
5. Blessed Trinity 94 5
6. Marist 87 6
7. Burke County 72 7
8. Sandy Creek 50 8
9. Woodward Academy 42 9
10.Cedartown 14 10
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 13, Heritage-Catoosa 12, Troup 6, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2
Dropped out: None.¤
Class AAA
Pts Prv
1. Cedar Grove (18) 180 1
2. Crisp County 153 2
3. Greater Atlanta Christian 140 3
4. Peach County 131 4
5. Jenkins-Savannah 108 5
6. Calhoun 94 6
7. Breman 74 7
8. Monroe Area 50 8
9. Morgan County 16 NR
10.Lovett 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 7, East Hall 6, Beach 5, Windsor Forest 4, Ringgold 4, Pike County 1, Sonoraville 1, Union County 1
Dropped out: Dawson County (9), Sonoraville (10).¤
Class AA
Pts Prv
1. Benedictine (18) 180 1
2. Callaway 136 2
3. Screven County 130 3
4. Hapeville Charter 115 4
5. Rabun County 103 5
6. Thomasville 95 6
7. Jefferson County 70 7
8. Brooks County 50 8
9. Heard County 30 9
10.Dodge County 24 10
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5, Swainsboro 4, Fitzgerald 2
Dropped out: None.¤
Class A
Pts Prv
1. Eagle's Landing Christian (18) 180 1
2. Prince Avenue Christian 144 2
3. Manchester 129 3
4. Macon County 105 5
5. Irwin County 94 4
6. Wesleyan 79 6
7. Tattnall Square 62 8
8. Mount Paran Christian 52 7
9. Clinch County 39 9
10.Emanuel County Institute 37 10
Others receiving votes: Commerce 9, Fellowship Christian 9, Charlton County 7, Stratford Academy 4, Athens Academy 3
Dropped out: None.¤
