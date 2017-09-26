Pelham working on finishing football games

The expectations for Pelham football are through the roof following last years region championship.

So far, they haven't disappointed.

The Hornets returned to practice this week on a 4-game win streak.

Offensively they're clicking, averaging 46.5 points per game in that stretch

And in his third season Dondrial Pinkins is proud of how his team is maturing, but finishing games is a work-in-progress.

They led Miller County 42-14 at the half last weekend and never scored again.

The Hornets ending up escaping with a four-point win. He expects better, and finishing has been their focus.

"Our expectations are always high and week to week our biggest focus is always on us," said Pinkins at a Tuesday afternoon practice. "Strategically our coaches have one a great job putting us in situations to be successful, and when we've struggled, it's been Pelham. It's been us."

The hornets will host region opponent, Chattahoochee County Friday night.

Pelham beat them 25-8 last year on the road.

