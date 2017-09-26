WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/26/17): Panthers pull the upset

Americus-Sumter took down Northside, Columbus 21-17 Friday night, but the Panthers had the odds stacked against them.

They were hosting an undefeated football team in their second region game.

To make matters worse, the Panthers had fallen to the Patriots by 17 last year.

None of that mattered.

And following the previous week's shutout of Westover, Americus-Sumter enjoyed a second straight win over a region opponent with the Patriots mascot.

They'll look for a third straight when they host Cairo Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!