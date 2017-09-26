Irma debris still being collected in Tifton

Storm debris placed properly along the side of the road (Source: WALB)

Sixteen to 17 loads a day, that's how much debris public works crews have been picking up since tropical storm Irma came through Tifton about two weeks ago.

Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said the public works crews are about three-quarters of the way done collecting debris. He estimates that more than 800 tons have already been collected.

Pyrzenski said crews started in the southern part of Tifton. They will finish up within the city limits and then work outward based off what's left for collection.

"The volume and some of the debris is just time-consuming when you talk about piles on certain areas," said Pyrzenski.

Pyrzenski also said crews are using trailers, backhoes, and dump trucks to try to clean up the debris. He expects all the debris to be picked up by early next week.

Pyrzenski is asking residents to be patient as crews are working to collect debris.

If you are looking to place debris outside of your home, do not cover storm drains for safety purposes.

