GA Department of Public Health debriefs after Irma

The Georgia Department of Public Health will use experiences from Tropical Storm Irma's response to evaluate its emergency management plan.

On Tuesday morning two state department of public health officials met with Lowndes County's Board of Health.

Public health conducted generator checks and provided cots to Red Cross shelters as well as nurses that stayed inside the shelters.

Public health also maintained around the clock coverage in case their services were needed and said it will now begin taking inventory of everything that was used during the storm.

This will give officials an idea of what will be needed in future times of crisis.

"We just really push those messages to safety on the back end and just remind people to reach out to their local EMAs, follow the weather for guidance as we really lean on them," said Risk Communicator Amy Swails.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it will continue to assess its storm response and how it can improve.

