An in depth look: Allegations of sexual misconduct of a school administrator

Dougherty County Superintendent Ken Dyer was not the superintendent at the time of the other allegations. (Source: WALB)

Records from Bentley's file show he had allegations against him before. (Source: WALB)

A cell phone video has led to charges of inappropriate behavior by a school administrator.

Monroe High School Assistant Principal Horace Bentley is facing two counts of sexual assault after police said he inappropriately touched a male student.

WALB received new information on Tuesday after filing an open records request.

It has shocking information of previous allegations by students dating back to 2014.

MORE: Monroe High assistant principal had 2 prior investigations

Just weeks ago Horace Bentley went before a Dougherty County Judge. It was the first time he was charged with a crime but it was not the first time someone made allegations against him.

Documents show Dougherty County School Police investigated after complaints were filed against Bentley inappropriately touching male students on more than one occasion.

The Dougherty County School System Police Chief of Investigations brought the allegations to the attention of school system leaders through an email in December of 2014.

Police said a 16-year-old boy made the allegations. He said it happened more than once. According to the e-mail, the student said Bentley grabbed him by his calf and pulled him towards him. It also said another time Bentley fondled his groin. The email said police interviewed the student, his mother, and grandmother. They said Bentley tried to contact the student at home more than once. The email said the investigation was closed and considered inconclusive. Police forwarded the findings to the deputy superintendent's office for further review.

A separate document shows a teacher from the South Georgia Regional Achievement Center filed a child abuse/neglect form against Bentley in November of 2014. In it, the teacher writes that a student said Bentley started touching his legs. The next day Bentley attempted to open his belt to enter his pants.

Bentley's file further reveals another incident in February of 2016 of allegations that Bentley "squeezed a students buttocks and fondled his genitals." The Chief investigator's e-mail to school administrators says the student's written statement was "compelling and it indicated the student was being truthful."

At the end of that email, in ink, someone scribbled the words, Jerry Sandusky.

"Basically, in 2014 and 16 you had the student's word against the employee's word and of course you need more than that to terminate someone with a contract," said Kenneth Dyer, the current superintendent of the Dougherty County School System.

He was copied on both email chains about the incident. At the time, Dr. David Mosely was superintendent. He decided not to take action or bring the information to the board.

"He had 40 years of experience in education and he didn't feel the evidence that was presented, one person's word against another, was enough to terminate an employee," explained Dyer when asked about the previous allegations.

Dyer said the most recent incident had enough evidence.

Police reports say a 15-year-old student showed an officer cell phone video of Bentley putting his hands down the student's pants. The student said Bentley continued touching him in the genital area for a long period of time.

"It was definitely, in my opinion, irrefutable evidence that inappropriate activity took place and that activity was initiated by the assistant principal," said Dyer.

After reviewing the video Dyer recommended Bentley be fired.

"I do not intend him to come back to work in the Dougherty County School System," said Dyer.

The board was notified of the recommendation.

The School Board's attorney Tommy Coleman said to his knowledge no one brought the previous allegations before the board.

WALB reached out to board member Melissa Strother, who had been sworn in in 2014.

She said in a statement, "If there was anything intentionally hidden from the board, then that's an issue."

Bentley is under contract, which means he has the right to a hearing.

The date of the hearing has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!