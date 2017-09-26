Valdosta police search for third suspect in shooting

Valdosta police are on the lookout for a third suspect involved in a Monday night shooting.

It happened in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, around 6 p.m.

Police responded to several calls of gunshots being fired.

VPD said the victim was walking down the street when three men approached him. One of them began shooting at the victim.

VPD identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Shedrick Lane.

Lane is now in custody.

Police identified another suspect, who they did not arrest.

Now they're searching for a third suspect.

"I don't know how you would prevent something like this," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "From what we've been able to establish, there was no prior relationship between the two. He just simply passed by him on the sidewalk and started shooting at him."

Lane is now facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Bembry said they have not been able to find a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department.

