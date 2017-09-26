VPD to hold 3 community forums for teen curfew discussion

Valdosta Police Department will hold three community forums for the proposed teen curfew. (Source: WALB)

A teen curfew has been a hot topic over the last few weeks in Valdosta.

The Valdosta Police Department will be holding three community forums to hear the community's concerns before the final vote.

The amended proposal comes after a high rate of petty crime during the summer.

Police Chief Brian Childress and the city manager agreed to implement a first warning.

Then parents and children would have to take a class.

The final step would be a $2,000 fine.

"This has been a huge problem this summer and it's only going to increase," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "We're trying to figure out some way to put a stop to it or slow it down and again, we need the parents' help."

Bembry stated this curfew is to prevent juveniles from being charged with a serious crime.

The forum schedule is listed below:

Thursday, September 28th at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Annex

Wednesday, October 4th at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 12th at 7 p.m.

The final vote will be on October 19.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!