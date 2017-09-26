VPD to hold 3 community forums for teen curfew discussion

The Georgia Department of Public Health will use experiences from Tropical Storm Irma's response to evaluate its emergency management plan.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health will use experiences from Tropical Storm Irma's response to evaluate its emergency management plan.More >>
Valdosta police are on the lookout for a third suspect involved in a Monday night shooting.More >>
Valdosta police are on the lookout for a third suspect involved in a Monday night shooting.More >>
A teen curfew has been a hot topic over the last few weeks in Valdosta.More >>
A teen curfew has been a hot topic over the last few weeks in Valdosta.More >>
Students studying agriculture now have a chance to take their studies abroad.More >>
Students studying agriculture now have a chance to take their studies abroad.More >>
FEMA is doing repair assessments in Lowndes County for damage left behind by Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
FEMA is doing repair assessments in Lowndes County for damage left behind by Tropical Storm Irma.More >>