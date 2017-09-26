Fire officials remind Decatur Co. residents about fine for burning trash

Firefighters in Decatur County want to remind residents that they can get a hefty fine for burning household trash.

Decatur County Fire Rescue and Climax Volunteer Fire Department were called out to a fire on Monday where someone was doing just that.

Right now the Georgia Forestry Commission does not have a burn ban, but it is illegal to burn household trash.

The rule is that if it didn't grow there, you can't burn it.

Officials said residents must get a permit if they plan on burning.

