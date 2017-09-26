UGA Tifton hosts global programs session

Bart teaches students about the mission of study abroad programs (Source: WALB)

Students listen to Amrit Bart, UGA Director of Global Programs (Source: WALB)

Students studying agriculture now have a chance to take their studies abroad.

UGA's Director of Global Programs Amrit Bart visited UGA Tifton on Tuesday.

He led a lunch and learning session for undergraduate and graduate students looking to travel abroad.

Students who participate in a study abroad program can earn an international agriculture certificate or participate in a dual-enrollment program in Padua, Italy.

UGA Tifton Assistant Dean at Joe West said graduate students can even conduct research abroad.

"The goal is to really make our global programs more visible statewide," said West.

West said faculty can also participate in global study and research programs.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!