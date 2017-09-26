Lowndes County meets with FEMA for repair eligibility

FEMA met with Lowndes County to assess public and individual damage eligibility. (Source: WALB)

FEMA is doing repair assessments in Lowndes County for damage left behind by Tropical Storm Irma.

The department estimates the area has $750,000 worth of damage to public infrastructure, including the county school system and parks and recreation.

FEMA is also looking at the documentation for personnel cost, equipment and damage.

They will use that information to determine Lowndes County's eligibility for aid.

"One of the hardest parts about this is that you have citizens whose budgets have been compromised," said Public Information Officer Paige Dukes.

Dukes said that if the county is found ineligible for reimbursement, repair costs would most likely come from the budget.

Dukes said those struggling with repairs and debris cleanup can contact the county.

Officials are working to pair victims with volunteer groups.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

