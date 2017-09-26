Tift County High School construction underway

Valdosta police are on the lookout for a third suspect involved in a Monday night shooting.More >>
A teen curfew has been a hot topic over the last few weeks in Valdosta.More >>
Students studying agriculture now have a chance to take their studies abroad.More >>
FEMA is doing repair assessments in Lowndes County for damage left behind by Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
Tift County High School will welcome freshmen to campus starting next fall. Right now, the school serves 10th through 12th-grade students, but beginning in the 2018/2019 school year, the campus will expand, gaining 600 more students.More >>
