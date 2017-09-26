GA public libraries to hand out backpack kits for visiting state parks

Georgia's public libraries are rolling out new backpack kits to get you started visiting state parks.

The kits include a five-pocket backpack that comes with a pair of binoculars, a guide to the parks and a naturalist guide to wildlife.

They're meant to be used along with the ParkPass loan program.

That program has helped residents save over $1 million in admission and park fees.

You can pick up your kit up at any of the over 400 public libraries starting on Saturday.

