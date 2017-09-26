Firehouse Subs donates life-saving equipment to Lee County

Lee County now has much-needed water rescue equipment thanks to a big donation from Firehouse Subs.

The restaurant's foundation gave the county's public safety department an inflatable rescue boat equipped with a transport trailer, SCUBA Fill Station, and accessories worth over $15,000.

County officials said this will help with search and rescue missions no just in Lee County, but all across Southwest Georgia.

"Recreational boaters, fisherman often have issues while they're on the water. This will give us the boat that we've needed for a long time to do the water rescues. The great news about our dive team is that they work in the whole community. They work in Dougherty County. They work in Mitchell. This boat will be used all over Southwest Georgia," said Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge.

Since 2005, the foundation has granted over $28 million.

Nearly $2 million of that was awarded to first responders and public safety organizations right here in Georgia.

