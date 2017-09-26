Terrell Co. inmate dies, investigation underway

An investigation is underway following the death of a Terrell County jail inmate over the weekend.

32-year-old Santana Denise Johnson passed away Saturday, although details of her death are limited at this time.

The GBI said it received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday from the Terrell County Sheriff's Office to investigate an in-custody death.

It is not clear if Johnson died at jail, or in the hospital.

According to Johnson's mother, she had been in the jail just over a week and passed away at an area hospital after being transported from the jail.

An autopsy is being conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon. Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!