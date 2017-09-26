Thomasville to hold discovery walks for Cherokee Lake project

With all of the rain from Tropical Storm Irma, many people in Thomasville might notice that Cherokee Lake has water in it once again.

City staff said the pump removing the water was removed during preparation for the storm.

The pump was put back in last week and started to drain the rest of the lake.

Once the lake is drained, work will begin on the dam.

On Tuesday, people in Thomasville were at Cherokee Park for the first discovery walk event.

This is one of two events that will be held this week.

City staff and engineers will talk about why repairs are necessary and how the city will return an improved park to the community.

They will also be able to answer any questions that community members have.

"That's because this is one of the most well-loved green spaces in all of Thomasville. We take these improvements very seriously, and we really want to get the public involved and give them an opportunity to learn as much as they'd like to," said City of Thomasville Director of Engagement and Outreach Lauren Radford.

The next discovery walk is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, at 7:30 a.m.

