Thomas Co. church sends items to Florida for Irma relief

Food and basic supplies like paper towels and toilet paper are headed to South Florida from a Thomas County church.

Victory Fellowship Church stepped up to collect donations after hearing about a church in Naples that has many members who are still recovering from Irma's damage.

VFC knows that feeling. Back in January the church building suffered damage from a tornado.

After seeing the overwhelming help and support nine months ago, they knew they could call on people to help out once again.

"I love that we're able to do something. It's not such a big deal to us to send a few supplies, but it's a little bit we can do and we're just glad to do something to help," said Administrative Pastor Cynthia Bryan.

The trailer left Tuesday morning headed to South Florida.

Two VFC Church members volunteered to make the 12-hour round trip drive.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!