Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning on jury duty scam

On Tuesday, Thomas County Sheriff's deputies issued a warning to the public about a scam that could hurt your wallet.

Deputies said someone is calling people in Thomas County and saying they didn't report to jury duty, and now owe a fine.

The scammers are pretending to be real deputies and using their names. They will ask you to pay the fine over the phone to avoid arrest.

The timing of this is unique because the county was set to have jury trials beginning Monday, although those jurors were no longer needed.

The caller uses a real deputy's name when calling, investigators said this is in an attempt to sound more believable.

The sheriff's office will never call and ask for a fine to be paid over the phone.

"I don't know if they have access to the jury list, I don't know if they are just randomly calling people that never got a summons. And I'm sure they are trying to target the elderly because they think they are easier victims," said TCSO Capt. Steve Jones.

If you ever have any doubts about any calls you may have received, deputies said to never pay over the phone or wire money to someone, most of the time it is probably a scam.

