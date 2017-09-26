Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning on jury duty scam

With all of the rain from Tropical Storm Irma, many people in Thomasville might notice that Cherokee Lake has water in it once again.More >>
With all of the rain from Tropical Storm Irma, many people in Thomasville might notice that Cherokee Lake has water in it once again.More >>
Food and basic supplies like paper towels and toilet paper are headed to South Florida from a Thomas County church.More >>
Food and basic supplies like paper towels and toilet paper are headed to South Florida from a Thomas County church.More >>
On Tuesday, Thomas County Sheriff's deputies issued a warning to the public about a scam that could hurt your wallet.More >>
On Tuesday, Thomas County Sheriff's deputies issued a warning to the public about a scam that could hurt your wallet.More >>
A week of workshops focused on improving the city of Thomasville has ended, but community leaders said there is still a lot of work to be done.More >>
A week of workshops focused on improving the city of Thomasville has ended, but community leaders said there is still a lot of work to be done.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>