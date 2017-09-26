BLUEPRINT 2028 : Community members excited for Thomasville's future plans

A week of workshops focused on improving the city of Thomasville has ended, but community leaders said there is still a lot of work to be done.

The city plans to have a finalized 'Blueprint 2028 Comprehensive' plan by next June.

The City of Thomasville's comprehensive plan process is far from over, the process takes about nine months.

Last week was jam-packed full of workshops, hands-on design sessions and community forums.

After participating, downtown shop owners said they are excited about the city's future.

"It was the most inclusive event that I've been to in Thomasville. It was fabulous in terms of how many people from different economic groups in Thomasville came together," said Fuzzy Goat Owner Cadence Kidwell.

Feedback from residents listed education, job opportunities, and walkability/bike-ability as the top improvements they would like to see.

There is an image that shows what one intersection in the city currently looks like, and another that shows it with bike lanes and sidewalks added.

Another hot topic was housing and improving the quality of life.

A picture showed what one complex currently looks like now, another image showed improvements like a diner/cafe, a community resource center, and more green space.

In total, more than 600 people attended one of the sessions over the five-day period, adding a diverse opinion and new ideas to the board.

"I was pleased that Thomasville puts an event together that everyone can come to because if it's not a plan for everyone it's not a plan for Thomasville," said Kidwell.

A common theme was 'One Thomasville,' meaning a prosperous, inclusive city for all of Thomasville, not just downtown.

All in all, residents, business owners and city leaders walked away with excitement about the city's future, and projects or plans that could be down the road.

"Thank goodness I opened my business in Thomasville, that was my thought. Let's make Thomasville memorable," said Kidwell.

The former Roses center site was also discussed during comprehensive planning.

Residents weighed in with their opinions on the site which was once thought it would be built into an event center.

Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed said they would like to see the land used for townhomes, shopping and a market hall.

21 percent of residents at the workshop said they would like to see the land used for a hotel and medium-sized convention center.

The city bought the property in 2013 for $1.8 million.

A drafted comprehensive plan is expected to be presented to the public next Spring.

