High school students compete in 'handshake competition'

Students in South Georgia learned the importance of professional and soft skills. (Source: WALB)

Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.

Students at the 4C Academy participated in their first annual 'Handshake Competition' Tuesday, as part of the school's 'Shake It Up' Initiative.

Students from 9th and 10th grade took part in the competition, learning the importance of having both professional and soft skills before entering the workforce.

"This is much more than a simple handshake," said Chris Hatcher, CEO of the 4C Academy. "This is teaching these team members how to interact in a positive way, engage with adults, have an introductory conversation. That's what it's really all about."

Jaxon Brown, of Monroe Comprehensive High School, won this year's competition.

He competed in the community round against ten other finalists.

He will receive a gift card and a party for his classmates.

