High school students compete in 'handshake competition'

Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Malinda Alison Pedigo, 45, was taken into custody Monday morning, September 25, 2017, when the Lee County Narcotics Team served a warrant at her home.More >>
Malinda Alison Pedigo, 45, was taken into custody Monday morning, September 25, 2017, when the Lee County Narcotics Team served a warrant at her home.More >>
Across the country, organizations and groups will work to register thousands to vote for National Voter Registration Day.More >>
Across the country, organizations and groups will work to register thousands to vote for National Voter Registration Day.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners have continued to search for answers on how the proposed Lee County Medical Center would affect taxpayers.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners have continued to search for answers on how the proposed Lee County Medical Center would affect taxpayers.More >>
Three men are in custody following an armed robbery at Five Guys in Albany, Dougherty and lee Co. residents can learn about new transportation projects, and more.More >>
Three men are in custody following an armed robbery at Five Guys in Albany, Dougherty and lee Co. residents can learn about new transportation projects, and more.More >>