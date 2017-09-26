Dougherty Co. Rotary Club donates items to storm cleanup crew

Items included food, Gatorade, and protective eye gear for the volunteers (Source: WALB)

Supplies and funding are running out for storm cleanup crews who are still hard at work.?

The Rotary Club wanted to do something about that.

Rotary members stuffed donated items such as food, Gatorade, rags, and protective eye gear into bags for the Chainsaw Gang.

Although the number of Chainsaw Gang volunteers has dwindled, there's still a need for their help.

Volunteer Tom Gieryic said these bags will help with the 100+ properties that still need their help.

"That's the stuff we've been asking for," he said. "That's the stuff that we pay for out of our pockets if there are no funds. And the donations have substantially slowed."

The Chainsaw Gang is still in need of volunteers and funding.

If you would like to help, you can contact Tom Gieryic at (229) 432-0351.

