Following Irma, pecan farmers quickly clean limbs as harvest begins

According to UGA extension coordinator, overall tree loss was low, but many limbs felled by Irma. (Source: WALB)

Pecan harvest begins now and ends as late as January. (Source: WALB)

Pecan growers are cleaning up from storm damage while prepping for harvest.

Harvesting has begun for a few varieties of pecans, while most are still maturing, and will be shaken off the trees soon.

According to a University of Georgia pecan specialist, 30 percent of the crop was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irma.

The Lee County UGA Extension Coordinator Doug Collins said the loss varies by farm, depending on location, tree size and its variety.

Although the actual tree loss itself overall was very low, many limbs broke apart during the high winds.

"They (farmers) are really having to hustle this year to get cleaned up. The storm came right before the harvest time, so they are really having to get with it and clean up, so they can harvest," said Collins.

Collins said the damage could have been much more severe.

Pecan harvest typically ends sometime between December and January.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!