Lee Co. woman arrested on drug charge

Malinda Alison Pedigo, 45, was taken into custody Monday morning, September 25, 2017, when the Lee County Narcotics Team served a warrant at her Chukar Street home.

She was arrested on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

The sheriff's office said that a quantity of methamphetamine was recovered and surveillance equipment was seized from the residence.

Investigators believe that Pedigo’s residence has been used as a hub of distribution for Methamphetamine in the Lee County area for some time.

They think that customers will be seen on the surveillance DVR in Pedigo’s house, according to Chief Deputy Lewis W. Harris, Jr.

Malinda Alison Pedigo, who operated an insurance company, was arrested in August for insurance fraud.

