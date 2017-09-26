Registration Day: Election officials stress importance of voting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Registration Day: Election officials stress importance of voting

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day (Source: WALB) Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day (Source: WALB)
Thousands are expected to register to vote (Source: WALB) Thousands are expected to register to vote (Source: WALB)
Ginger Nickerson (Source: WALB) Ginger Nickerson (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday.

Across the country, organizations and groups will work to register thousands to vote.

Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson encourages people to be registered to vote so they're prepared to vote in the every upcoming election, whether it's a local, state or national election. She said every election is important.

"We encourage those individuals to get out, to register, participate, don't just wait until the governor's race, participate in every election that applies to you because all of these races have an impact on your life," said Nickerson.

There are different ways to register to vote in Georgia, including:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly