Registration Day: Election officials stress importance of voting

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday.

Across the country, organizations and groups will work to register thousands to vote.

Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson encourages people to be registered to vote so they're prepared to vote in the every upcoming election, whether it's a local, state or national election. She said every election is important.

"We encourage those individuals to get out, to register, participate, don't just wait until the governor's race, participate in every election that applies to you because all of these races have an impact on your life," said Nickerson.

There are different ways to register to vote in Georgia, including:

In person at the local elections office

Download the GA SOS app

Fill out an application online

Text "GA" to 2VOTE (28683)

