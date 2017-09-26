News to know for Tuesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

FIVE GUYS ARMED ROBBERY

Three men are in custody after an armed robbery at Five Guys on Dawson Road Monday night just before 10. APD said three men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police said the three then left the restaurant in a gray car. Officers found the car in the Oakridge Drive/Oxford Road area and the three men were taken into custody. According to police, there were three employees in the store at the time and no injuries have been reported. The case has been turned over to APD's Investigations Unit.

TRANSPORTATION PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY

People will have a chance to learn more about millions of dollars worth of transportation improvements in Lee and Dougherty County, and even voice their opinion about them. Planners with the Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study, better known as DARTS, are preparing a state-required document outlining projects that are in the pipeline, like replacing the Oglethorpe Bridge in downtown. The meeting will be at 240 Pine Avenue, in Room 300 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

DEADLINE NEAR FOR DOUGHERTY CO. DEBRIS PICK-UP

Dougherty County residents only have a few more days to take advantage of debris pick-up. Residents in the unincorporated part of the county have until Friday to put debris caused by Tropical Storm Irma on the right-of-way. Residents can also haul yard trash to the landfill on Gaissert Road. There, you can unload up to 250 pounds per day for free. Debris pick-up is not a normal service paid for with county taxes. This is being done as a special service to help speed clean-up in unincorporated areas.

MONROE ASST. PRINCIPAL HAD PRIOR INVESTIGATIONS

Monroe High Assistant Principal Horace Bentley was investigated twice before for sexual misconduct with students. Dougherty County School Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Bentley was investigated twice after complaints, but there was not enough evidence to remove him from the school. These were separate incidents in 2014 and 2016 involving Bentley and male students. Both of those incidents happened at Monroe High School. In early September, Bentley was arrested and is facing two counts of sexual assault. Dyer immediately took action after seeing the video, suspending Bentley pending termination.

OFF DUTY GSP TROOPERS RESCUE 'WANDERING CHILD'

Two Georgia State Patrol Troopers in South Georgia are in the spotlight this week for possibly saving a 2-year-old's life. The child was found sitting in the middle of a four-lane highway. It happened over the weekend in the Whigham area according to troopers. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Facebook page, Brian Palmer and Walt Landrum both received phone calls from a concerned citizen reporting a small child sitting in the middle of a four-lane road. Both lived near the intersection and immediately responded to the scene. Witnesses reported that when the patrol car arrived, the child ran to Landrum. On duty officers and the Division of Family and Children Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child.

