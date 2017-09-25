South Georgia pastors see NFL player's protest differently

Americans continue to debate that controversy on the NFL teams kneeling during the national anthem. Even South Georgia pastors have different viewpoints.

Several NFL teams and their owners joined arms and knelt together Sunday during the national anthem, showing solidarity in their protest. Many were upset by President Donald Trump's remarks, saying he wishes owners would fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

Pastor Lawrence Knighton said he would like South Georgians to remember that the motivation behind the initial kneeling controversy was to shine a light on racial injustice. Knighton said he hopes it starts a conversation.

"We can not continue to move forward as a community when we don't want to deal with the elephant in the room, which is racial inequality, injustice, and racism," said Knighton.

But there is even disagreement over this issues between South Georgia Baptist Pastors. Sherwood Baptist Pastor Michael Catt tweeted Sunday "Out of love for my country, for the flag my dad and my POW father in law fought for, I refuse to ever watch another Seahawks game."

But Knighton said he feels the NFL protests are not about disrespecting the flag but calling for a better country, with less racial injustice and racism.

"They are expecting us to just let it go away. No. The only way a country gets better is when you talk about the elephant in the room," said Knighton.

Knighton said he wants to get several South Georgia Pastors, including Dr. Catt, together for a community dialogue about the NFL players kneeling controversy.

WALB News 10 called Pastor Catt several times Monday to ask him to talk about this issue, but he did not return our requests.

