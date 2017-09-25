Lee Co. leaders finalize map for Kinchafoonee mile markers

Lee County leaders are nearly finished with a public safety project that could speed up the response time on the Kinchafoonee Creek.

Code Enforcement created a new map for the 20-mile markers along the creek.

It shows where each mile marker is located so first responders can quickly find residents during an accident or medical emergency.

There are 20 markers on the creek spaced about a mile apart starting at the Lee-Dougherty County line and ending at Pinewood Road.

Without the map, it would be difficult for 911 dispatchers to route the exact location of emergency calls.

"I think it's very critical like you said it's the end piece of the puzzle so it completes the project. We hope we don't have to use it that much but if somebody needs help this right here is going to help us to have a better response," Code Enforcement Officer Ben Roberts remarked.

Although dispatchers can use the new map to route emergency calls, it will be even easier for them once they integrate the mile markers into the 911 system.

