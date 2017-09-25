Lee Co. teachers learn how virtual reality can improve the classroom

Some teachers in Lee County got a chance to see how virtual reality can help students learn in the classroom.

Staff with the zSpace STEM bus kicked off their national tour at Lee County High School on Monday afternoon.

zSpace is a virtual reality (VR) 3-D technology company.

Teachers were shown how VR can make complex topics easier to understand.

For instance, teachers were able to see how human anatomy can be brought to life in a 3-D form making the topic more exciting for students.

They also played with forced gravity, dissected animals, and other STEM-focused technology programs.

"Something that they haven't seen before and they're able to use materials they would never be able to get their hands on. So they're able to create virtual labs and just a whole different dynamic of user experience," explained zSpace Regional Sales Manager Krisstine George.

zSpace STEM bus will be stopping in multiple states through December.

But staff will be back at Lee County High School on Tuesday for students and teachers who didn't get a chance to play with the virtual labs on Monday.

