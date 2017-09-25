Follow GSW, ASU and VSU golf at Cougar Invitational - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Follow GSW, ASU and VSU golf at Cougar Invitational

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
WALB -

Three collegiate South Georgia golf teams are out in Columbus for a golf tournament.

Unfortunately none of them are in the top-10 currently in the Cougar Invitational.

Two rounds into the tournament, Valdosta state is in 14th place at (+18).

Georgia Southwestern is 8 strokes back of the blazers (+26), and the defending SIAC champs Albany State (+40) isn't doing so well.

The Golden rams are currently last going into Tuesday's final round.

For live updates on the 3-day tournament click this link.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly