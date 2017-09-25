Follow GSW, ASU and VSU golf at Cougar Invitational

Three collegiate South Georgia golf teams are out in Columbus for a golf tournament.

Unfortunately none of them are in the top-10 currently in the Cougar Invitational.

Two rounds into the tournament, Valdosta state is in 14th place at (+18).

Georgia Southwestern is 8 strokes back of the blazers (+26), and the defending SIAC champs Albany State (+40) isn't doing so well.

The Golden rams are currently last going into Tuesday's final round.

For live updates on the 3-day tournament click this link.

