UPDATE: Albany restaurant suspects identified

Albany police responded to a robbery at Five Guys Monday night. (Source: WALB)

Three men are in custody after an armed robbery at Five Guys on Dawson Road Monday night.

APD said three men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, and left the restaurant in a gray car.

Officers found the car in the Oakridge Drive/Oxford Road area and the three men were taken into custody.

Tuesday morning, APD identified the suspects as: Ian Juwan Garret, 19, Tommy Williams, 19, and Elijah Gilbert, 18.

According to police, there were three employees in the store at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Dispatch said the call came in around 9:40 p.m.

The case has been turned over to APD's Investigations Unit.

