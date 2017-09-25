Monroe High assistant principal had 2 prior investigations

Dougherty County School Superintendent, Kenneth Dyer, says he wants Bentley terminated as soon as possible. (Source: WALB)

Monroe High Assistant Principal, Horace Bentley, was investigated twice before for sexual misconduct with students complaints

Dougherty County School Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Bentley was investigated twice after complaints, but there was not enough evidence to remove him from the school.

These were separate incidents in 2014 and 2016 involving Bentley and male students.

Both of those incidents happened at Monroe High School.

In early September, Bentley was arrested and is facing two counts of sexual assault.

This time, there was video evidence and Dyer said he wants Bentley terminated as soon as possible.

Dyer immediately took action after seeing the video, suspending Bentley pending termination.

"It is my intent for him never to work in the Dougherty County School System again," explained Dyer.

Dyer said that his first priority is his students' safety and security.

"Whenever we have information that's supported by the appropriate evidence then we act swiftly to make decisions that will protect our students," said Dyer.

The termination has to go through a vote from the school board and Dyer hopes this will happen within the next several days.

