WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/25/17): Crisp Co.'s Smith makes money moves

Crisp County scored 30 of its 36 points in the 4th quarter Friday night, however the offense still had explosive plays in the first quarter, including this catch and run that was voted as the WALB play of the week.

Late in the first quarter of Crisp County's home date with Spencer, Myles Napier hit DJ Smith over the middle and Smith would do the rest.

The senior wide receiver made a few defenders miss, changed directions on the field and was finally stopped just short of the end zone when he ran out of gas.

It was nearly and 80-yard reception, and it was voted as the top play by over 100 votes on Facebook.

Crisp County went on to shutout Spencer 36-0. They travel to Brooks County next weekend in a battle of undefeateds.

