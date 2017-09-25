SRTC acquires Bainbridge State College land and facility

In less than a year, Southern Regional Technical College will begin to offer its courses on the campus of what by then will be the former Bainbridge State College.

This comes after the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia and the University System of Georgia approved a resolution for SRTC to acquire the land, facility, and equipment at Bainbridge State College.

"It's real exciting for our college and exciting for our students," said SRTC President Dr. Craig Wentworth.

Big changes are coming for Bainbridge that could offer new education and career paths for students.

"It's certainly going to be a help for Bainbridge and those businesses and industries in that area," said Wentworth.

Resolutions from both the State Board of Technical College System of Georgia and University System of Georgia Board of Regents have been signed.

Plans are now in the works for SRTC to offer technical programs on that campus, beginning July 1.

Starting January 1, ABAC will also be offering academic programs on the campus, after the consolidation agreement between ABAC and BSC.

"What we're looking forward to is not only the presence of Southern Regional Technical College and the technical programs but to be able to work with ABAC on Bainbridge campus for collaboration and more opportunities for students in the Bainbridge area," said Wentworth.

This new opportunity allows students to take technical classes for an associates degree, and go on to finish a four-year or bachelors degree, without ever having to switch campuses.

With the demand for these technical jobs continuously on the rise, especially here in South Georgia, SRTC staff said this will help local businesses and provide students local jobs right after graduation.

"In talking with some of the businesses and industries over there, I think they are excited about us coming there, and reinstituting these technical programs. We will definitely be expanding the technical programs that are there now and adding other activities to that campus as well," said Wentworth.

Southern Regional will officially begin its first semester in Bainbridge in fall of 2018.

