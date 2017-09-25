Off duty GSP troopers rescue 'wandering child' from highway

Two Georgia State Patrol Troopers in South Georgia are in the spotlight this week for possibly saving a 2-year-old's life.

The child was found sitting in the middle of a four-lane highway.

It happened over the weekend in the Whigham area according to troopers.

Both Brian Palmer and Walt Landrum may of have been off duty Friday night but that didn't stop them from quickly jumping into action to get the 2-year-old from out of the middle of the highway.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Facebook page, Landrum and Palmer both received phone calls from a concerned citizen reporting a small child sitting in the middle of a four-lane road.

Both lived near the intersection and immediately responded to the scene.

Landrum was working in his yard and responded in his patrol car.

Witnesses reported that when the patrol car arrived, the child ran to Landrum.

An investigation revealed that the parents went to work and left the child at home with several other children.

The child left the residence and walked approximately 3/4 of a mile before being located.

On duty officers and the Division of Family and Children Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child.

The Facebook post has received more than 300 likes and 34 shares including the Decatur County Sheriff who said, "Trooper Landrum and Palmer made a difference, thanks for the job well done."

No information has been given on how the toddler is doing except that DFCS did take the child from the scene into its custody and began an investigation.

Troopers said the 2-year-old boy is from the Whigham area.

