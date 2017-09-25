Albany police investigate weekend shooting on Cedar Avenue

Prince Edward Island, Canada shipped more than 42,000 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest of South Georgia's Thomasville distribution center. Those vegetables will be distributed to Irma victims in Florida. "They were willing to do whatever it took to get produce into this affected area," said Foodbank CEO Frank Richards. It's not every day that you get a call from the prime minister of Canada, but Second Harvest staff says that connection lead to a shipment of 42,500 ...More >>
Prince Edward Island, Canada shipped more than 42,000 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest of South Georgia's Thomasville distribution center. Those vegetables will be distributed to Irma victims in Florida. "They were willing to do whatever it took to get produce into this affected area," said Foodbank CEO Frank Richards. It's not every day that you get a call from the prime minister of Canada, but Second Harvest staff says that connection lead to a shipment of 42,500 ...More >>
In less than a year, Southern Regional Technical College will begin to offer its courses on the campus of what by then will be the former Bainbridge State College.More >>
In less than a year, Southern Regional Technical College will begin to offer its courses on the campus of what by then will be the former Bainbridge State College.More >>
Albany police are investigating after a man was shot during a shootout on Cedar Avenue.More >>
Albany police are investigating after a man was shot during a shootout on Cedar Avenue.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners have continued to search for answers on how the proposed Lee County Medical Center would affect taxpayers.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners have continued to search for answers on how the proposed Lee County Medical Center would affect taxpayers.More >>
Two Georgia State Patrol Troopers in South Georgia are in the spotlight this week for possibly saving a 2-year-old's life.More >>
Two Georgia State Patrol Troopers in South Georgia are in the spotlight this week for possibly saving a 2-year-old's life.More >>