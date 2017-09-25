Albany police investigate weekend shooting on Cedar Avenue

Albany police are investigating after a man was shot during a shootout on Cedar Avenue.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning.

When police responded to Cedar Avenue they found Joseph Sapp in the yard.

Sapp told police a man held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his money.

He said the man started shooting so Sapp fired back.

Police said the suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to Phoebe.

Martha Johnson lives in the area and said she was startled when she heard the gunfire.

"About 1:58 I heard the first shot, 1:59 I heard the next shot and then after that I heard about eight more shots after that," explained Johnson.

Johnson said she's been living there for almost 10 years and had never heard of any violence.

She thinks the people involved were new to the area.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!