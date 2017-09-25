Colquitt County's longest-serving commissioner dies at 70

The longest-serving Colquitt County commissioner has passed away according to the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Colquitt County’s longest serving County Commissioner – Luke Strong, Jr. He was 70 years old.

The post says Strong took office on January 1, 1987.

Strong continued to serve the Colquitt County area for 30 years for a total of nearly 8 full terms.

The Facebook post also states that it will announce the final arrangements for Strong as soon as they are available.

