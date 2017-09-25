Dougherty County looks for $100 million in federal disaster aid

Lobbyists presented in front of the commission on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is asking for millions of dollars in disaster relief assistance from the federal government.

Now, the county is getting closer to receiving that assistance because of the help from a government affairs agency and its lobbyists.

The state has asked the federal government for $200 million for the state of Georgia. Half of that could go to Dougherty County, according to lobbyists.

The money would come from the disaster relief sector of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

Right now HUD has a specific formula it goes by in order to allow cities and counties to apply for the money.

It's current formula only protected Dougherty County under flood disasters, not wind.

Lobbyists are working to change that formula to make Dougherty County eligible to receive money.

Lobbyists and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the state government is on board and have already requested the funds.

"We have different damage here in this community. We have been working with our federal delegation to make sure that the requirements that are there actually coincide with the type of damage that we had. And a wind event is much different than a water event," explained Cohilas.

If approved by HUD, the state would then get the money. They would work with the county to decide where the funds are needed.

Cohilas said the money would help with long-range projects that will make the community more resilient, like reinvesting in Radium Springs, improving roads and burying power lines.

