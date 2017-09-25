Dougherty Co. deadline approaches for debris pick-up

The deadline to get your debris to the right-of-way in unincorporated Dougherty County is quickly approaching. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County residents only have a few more days to take advantage of debris pick-up.

Residents in the unincorporated part of the county have until Friday to put debris caused by Tropical Storm Irma on the right-of-way.

Residents can also haul yard trash to the landfill on Gaissert Road. There, you can unload up to 250 pounds per day for free.

Debris pick-up is not a normal service paid for with county taxes.

This is being done as a special service to help speed clean-up in unincorporated areas.

