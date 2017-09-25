Community involvement increased with KADB

Bowles said root ball round up was one of the most successful events. (Source: WALB)

Judy Bowles is the Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty County Beautiful. (Source: WALB)

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful is growing in success according to Executive Director Judy Bowles.

Bowles said more than 100,000 people have volunteered with the organization this year, which runs from July of last year to the end of this past June.

That's about 130,000 hours of volunteer work.

Stash the Trash and the electronic recycling were some of the most successful events this year.

But Bowles said even those events didn't bring nearly as much community involvement as the root ball round-up, where volunteers removed more than 600 rootballs.

"It was really important to get them but it was also very easy to get them," said Bowles. "Because people wanted to come out and help and they wanted to make a difference."

Bowles said that this year 'Grow Albany' is working to plant new trees to replace some of the thousands that January's storms destroyed.

