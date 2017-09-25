Community involvement increased with KADB

Dougherty County commissioners have continued to search for answers on how the proposed Lee County Medical Center would affect taxpayers.More >>
Two Georgia State Patrol Troopers in South Georgia are in the spotlight this week for possibly saving a 2-year-old's life.More >>
According to a University System of Georgia sanctioned study, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College had an economic impact of $369,874,664 on South Georgia during the 2016 fiscal year.More >>
On Monday night Tifton residents discussed starting a neighborhood watch program.More >>
Dougherty County is asking for millions of dollars in disaster relief assistance from the federal government.More >>
