Police search for woman after weekend stabbing

Albany police are looking for a woman they believe could have been involved in a weekend stabbing in the Sandtrap parking lot. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department needs your help to find a woman they believe stabbed someone early Sunday morning.

The victim, Frederick Thomas, was found bleeding from the left side of his neck on Radium Springs Road around 12:30 in the morning.

Investigators said he has stab wounds on his left shoulder and abdomen.

Thomas told police he was in a vehicle with a woman in the Sand Trap parking lot when it happened.

Anyone with any information that could help police is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-8477.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!