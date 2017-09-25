Tifton residents to discuss neighborhood watch program

On Monday night Tifton residents discussed starting a neighborhood watch program.

Frank Sayles, Jr., city council member for district 4 and watch organizer, is coordinated Monday night's meeting at Tifton city hall.

He said Tifton's Historic District and the neighborhood north of 20th Street are the areas in which residents have noticed suspicious activity.

He said the goal is to launch a resident-directed program for both neighborhoods.

"I think it's great residents want to get involved, and as I said, this came out of citizens approaching the city to do this, because as I said the police can't be everywhere, but we need the citizens' commitment and involvement," explained Sayles.

Tifton Police Department Captain Steve Hyman also attended the meeting to discuss how to start a neighborhood watch program.

