Tifton residents to discuss neighborhood watch program

Tiftarea House of Hope, a nonprofit that helps provide women a place to stay, raised $7,500 for the women living there.More >>
Tiftarea House of Hope, a nonprofit that helps provide women a place to stay, raised $7,500 for the women living there.More >>
In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with a South Georgia wedding hotspot to help out.More >>
In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with a South Georgia wedding hotspot to help out.More >>
Prince Edward Island, Canada shipped more than 42,000 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest of South Georgia's Thomasville distribution center. Those vegetables will be distributed to Irma victims in Florida. "They were willing to do whatever it took to get produce into this affected area," said Foodbank CEO Frank Richards. It's not every day that you get a call from the prime minister of Canada, but Second Harvest staff says that connection lead to a shipment of 42,500 ...More >>
Prince Edward Island, Canada shipped more than 42,000 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest of South Georgia's Thomasville distribution center. Those vegetables will be distributed to Irma victims in Florida. "They were willing to do whatever it took to get produce into this affected area," said Foodbank CEO Frank Richards. It's not every day that you get a call from the prime minister of Canada, but Second Harvest staff says that connection lead to a shipment of 42,500 ...More >>
Valdosta Police responded to a burglary call Sunday morning about 8:30. They saw that someone had broken a window trying to get into the church in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street.More >>
Valdosta Police responded to a burglary call Sunday morning about 8:30. They saw that someone had broken a window trying to get into the church in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street.More >>
The university recently appointed Dorene Medlin as Director for the Center for Faculty Excellence.More >>
The university recently appointed Dorene Medlin as Director for the Center for Faculty Excellence.More >>