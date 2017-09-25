Buckets of Hope raises more than $7K for House of Hope

Martine Hill, Executive Director, The Bridge of Tiftarea Inc. (Source: WALB)

Tiftarea House of Hope, a nonprofit that helps provide women a place to stay, raised $7,500 for the women living there.

Tiftarea House of Hope is a home for women and children in Tifton who need a place to stay.

The Bridge of Tiftarea Inc.'s Executive Director Martine Hill said this year's 'Buckets of Hope' raffle raised about a thousand dollars more than last year's.

Hill said the funds raised will help with the shelter, clothing and food for women and their children staying there.

"This will help us to reach out to more women," said Hill.

The House of Hope is an 8-bed home that opened in March.

Monday's drawing was at the Tifton Mall.

If you missed your chance to win prizes like a flat screen TV and pressure cooker, there's always next year's raffle.

