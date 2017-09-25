South Georgia Food Bank takes special delivery from Canada

Prince Edward Island, Canada shipped more than 42,000 pounds of vegetables to Second Harvest of South Georgia's Thomasville distribution center.

Those vegetables will be distributed to Irma victims in Florida.

"They were willing to do whatever it took to get produce into this affected area," said Foodbank CEO Frank Richards.

It's not every day that you get a call from the prime minister of Canada, but Second Harvest staff says that connection lead to a shipment of 42,500 pounds of vegetables all for Hurricane Irma Relief.

"Because people trust the work we do every single day. It made it very easy to connect the country of Canada to Florida," said Richards.

The Thomasville Distribution center for Second Harvest of South Georgia serving as a link between the two places; something that's becoming more common during disaster relief.

"We can accept things like this donation of produce because we have the cold docking systems that have electricity, most places in Florida do not. We can take that stuff and break it across south Florida very quickly. Potatoes, Carrots, and Turnips coming from a produce company directly from the prime minister and department of agriculture in Canada," Richards said.

"That can very easily be used anywhere in any type of situation where there is a disaster going on for families to cook meals. They are basic ingredients for emergency kitchens where things can be chopped up and made into soups."

This serves as a perfect example of how times of disaster bring different people, different agencies, even different countries together to help out one another.

"It's great to see not just our region in South Georgia, and Atlanta, and the rest of the state of Florida, and everyone stepping in all over the country to make donations, but to have someone as far as Canada reach out is truly amazing," Richards said.

Tuesday, all these vegetables will be loaded back on the truck, and distributed into South Florida areas of need.

